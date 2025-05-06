"Got a lot of politics happening right now" - WWE veteran speculates on the concerning Triple H situation (Exclusive)

Being WWE's Chief Content Officer is seemingly a very stressful job. Vince Russo has opened up about the potential challenges that Triple H currently faces within the company.

This year has already been quite an eventful one in WWE for both good and unfortunate reasons. While WrestleMania was a big event for the company, several talents were also recently released from their contracts.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo delved deeper into the potential backstage dynamic in WWE and how Triple H might be fighting a tough battle against top executives.

Vince Russo claimed there was evident politics at play behind the scenes involving high-ranking individuals. The former WWE writer felt that Triple H was in a precarious position and likened it to a game of chess:

"I'll tell you exactly what's going on because I know it's going on because I know them. Bro, you've got a lot of politics happening right now. You've got a lot of politics going on with Ari [Emanuel], The Rock, Triple H, there's a lot of stuff going on. So, Triple H is right now involved in a chess game that could literally mean his job. How am I going to move the pieces around? Very meticulous, very careful." [21:30 - 22:32]

In such a situation, Vince Russo said Triple H had too much on his plate, which was affecting his creative output. Russo knew WWE well enough to realize how difficult it would be for The Game to stay in his current position. Vince continued:

"That's all fine and well, as it's part of wrestling. That's where all your attention is going to go. If you're in survival mode, bro, that's where your attention is going. The creative is secondary, that's the issue, and that's why he should not be in the spot." [From 22:33 onwards]

Triple H and his team's focus is now on delivering strong shows before the next premium live event, Backlash, which will emanate on May 10th in St. Louis, Missouri.

