Triple H mocked a massive AEW star for rejecting WWE, confirms top name: "I'm not taking it personally"

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H had some interesting things to say about a major AEW star last year. The talent has now shared his reaction to The Game's statements.

Last year, during WrestleMania XL weekend, Triple H seemingly took an indirect shot at AEW star Will Ospreay. He said talents who passed on signing with the global juggernaut weren't ready for the grind and responsibilities that came with being a WWE star. Previously, it was rumored that Will Ospreay rejected the offer to join the Stamford-based promotion.

The Aerial Assassin fired back at Triple H on an episode of Dynamite in 2024. He indirectly said The Game secured his current position in WWE by marrying Stephanie McMahon. The AEW star recently opened up about the controversial statement.

On the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Will Ospreay claimed Triple H was talking about him before WrestleMania XL, but he didn't take it personally as he fired back at him.

“He was [talking about me]. I’ve got people that I won’t throw under the bus, saying, 'Yeah, it was about me.' I’m not taking it personally like, 'Oh, that hurt my feelings.' It’s just kind of like, all right, you take a jab at me, I’ll take one back. There’s nothing horrible about it."

The former AEW International Champion said he didn't hate the Hall of Famer and had never spoken to him about a potential deal.

"I don’t hate the guy. I’ve never met him. How can I hate someone that I’ve never even met? I’ve never spoken to him, I got an agency [to] talk to everyone. I’ve told everybody about my situation and why I want to remain in the UK, which is why that kind of hurt me a little bit, but not to the point where it keeps me up at night. I was like, 'Okay, you took a jab at me, I’ll take one back,' and then that’s it. We’re done." [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

AEW star Will Ospreay on recently performing Triple H's finishing move

A couple of weeks ago, Will Ospreay competed in the Pro Wrestling EVE Multiverse Rumble. Anita Vaughan, who was playing the character of Triple H, went head-to-head with Ospreay. She ultimately received a brutal Pedigree by The Aerial Assassin.

In the same interview on Insight, Will Ospreay addressed performing the Pedigree and revealed he only did it for fun.

"Then someone was at this show that I was doing some stuff for Pro Wrestling Eve, and they do this thing called the Multiverse Rumble, and everybody dresses up as characters, and somebody dresses up as Triple H. I walked in here and I looked, I went I’ve got to do it now, haven’t I? [Why’d you have to do it?] Because it’s funny, and if anyone doesn’t think it’s funny, then I can’t tell you what your humor is, but my humor is, this is hilarious. I’m going to do it.” [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Fans will have to wait and see whether Triple H and AEW star Will Ospreay will work together in the future.

