"His future is pretty much limitless" - Mick Foley has huge praise for top AEW star

A top AEW star has earned some praise from Mick Foley. This star is one of the most popular names in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Will Ospreay is arguably one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. Some of the moves he performs in the ring are simply incredible, which earned him the nickname "Aerial Assassin." Since joining AEW, Ospreay has elevated his game to the next level by winning the International Championship and delivering stellar matches for the promotion. His performances in the ring have even earned the praise of a wrestling legend.

During a recent interview with Sporting Talk, Mick Foley praised Will Ospreay's potential, stating that he has a limitless future.

"I'm laughing because my daughter was on the Jericho cruise and she said Will is quite the character, which I didn't know. But he's phenomenal. I was so impressed since I saw him and Ricochet just doing some amazing stuff. So, yeah, his future is pretty much limitless at this point. Massive, huge potential for him." [H/T Fightful]

Mick Foley previously confirmed that he won't join AEW even if Tony Khan offered him a contract

After stepping away from in-ring competition, Mick Foley made sporadic appearances for WWE and even served as the general manager for RAW for a brief time. However, it has been a while since he has been in an on-screen role for the Stamford-based promotion, and it doesn't appear that The Hardcore Legend has any interest in returning to the screen.

During a recent interview with Casino Beats, Foley was asked if he would accept a managerial role in AEW if Tony Khan offered him one. The WWE legend replied that he would not take up such a role in the Jacksonville-based promotion due to the amount of time he would need to spend on the road traveling.

"Well, what’s funny is I met with Tony Khan for lunch years and years ago and I would occasionally, back when I was on Twitter [X], I’d occasionally DM him like ‘Hey, see if you can get the music to Thunderstruck for Thunder Rosa, just little things like that for. Honestly, I wouldn’t want to travel every week to do a show. I really like what I’m doing now. I like being able to pick or choose and I do keep busy. But I like the idea that if I don’t want to be on the road, I just don’t take bookings for a week or two, and then I have myself two or three weeks off," Foley said.

It will be interesting to see if Mick Foley changes his mind and takes on a managerial role with AEW in the future.

