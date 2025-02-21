Former WWE Champion seemingly confirms he won't accept Tony Khan's offer to join AEW in a major role

A former three-time WWE Champion made some surprising remarks about AEW. He said he wouldn't join the company in a prominent position even if Tony Khan offered him a job.

Mick Foley is a legend in the world of professional wrestling who made a career by taking huge risks during his matches. Some of the most iconic and dangerous moments in the Stamford-based promotion's history involved the WWE Hall of Famer. After he retired from the ring, Foley continued to make sporadic appearances on World Wrestling Entertainment TV and even served as the General Manager of RAW between 2016 and 2017. However, it appears that the legend is perhaps permanently done with being on television frequently.

During a recent interview with Casino Beats, Mick Foley was asked if he would accept a managerial role in AEW if Tony Khan offered it to him. The WWE Hall of Famer replied that he had previously been in contact with Khan and would DM him on the social media platform X (fka Twitter). However, he was not interested in taking up a prominent role in the Jacksonville-based promotion owing to the amount of travel involved.

"Well, what’s funny is I met with Tony Khan for lunch years and years ago and I would occasionally, back when I was on Twitter [X], I’d occasionally DM him like ‘Hey, see if you can get the music to Thunderstruck for Thunder Rosa, just little things like that for. Honestly, I wouldn’t want to travel every week to do a show. I really like what I’m doing now. I like being able to pick or choose and I do keep busy. But I like the idea that if I don’t want to be on the road, I just don’t take bookings for a week or two, and then I have myself two or three weeks off," Foley said.

He further noted that although it may not seem like a lot of work, as General Manager in the Stamford-based promotion he was required to travel to and from shows every week and there were no off days.

"When I was the general manager, on paper it doesn’t sound like a lot of work, but it’s not one day of work. It’s three, it’s one day traveling there, one day at work, one day back, and you can never ask for a day off. And so I’m a guy that likes to go to amusement parks and go and see things and you couldn’t do that," Foley added. [H/T: CasinoBeats]

Konnan called Tony Khan "clueless" after recent AEW Grand Slam appearance

Tony Khan has often been praised by several of his talents for being a great boss. However, he has come under heavy criticism over the past few years from both fans and critics alike. Most of this has been due to his seemingly questionable creative and booking decisions, which have impacted the AEW product and resulted in a drastic decrease in viewership and ratings.

Recently, the Jacksonville-based promotion held its first-ever event in Brisbane, Australia. During the event, Tony Khan came out to address the crowd but was met with boos. Speaking on his Keeping' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan addressed this reception from the crowd and stated that the fans might like the product, but they do not like Khan. He also called the AEW boss "clueless."

"Tony Khan comes out, he gets booed, it's not the first time we've seen it. It's incredible that he talks about the sickos and all these people that. [...] Followers and all that [...] They don't like him, they might like the product but they don't like him. I think they have read enough to know that the guy is pretty clueless," said Konnan. [1:56-2:15]

Check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Tony will take the necessary steps to steer his product in the right direction.

