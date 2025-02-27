WATCH: AEW star Will Ospreay caught in heartfelt interaction with fan on Dynamite

AEW star Will Ospreay has been a fan favorite since his debut for the company last year. During his appearance tonight on Dynamite, he shared a clip of a wholesome moment with a fan.

The Aerial Assassin was in action earlier tonight against Bryan Keith. The Don Callis Family struck a deal with Chris Jericho to have The Bounty Hunter soften up Ospreay before his Steel Cage match with Kyle Fletcher in a few days at Revolution.

Will Ospreay took to X/Twitter to show a moment he shared with a young fan during his entrance before his bout with Keith. He walked up to the fan, all hyped up, and gave him a "low five." The young fan looked happy to be able to interact with the popular AEW star.

"This is what it's all about," Ospreay wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer says Will Ospreay has huge potential

Mick Foley talked about the AEW star, as he had only recently found out about him. During his recent appearance on Sporting Talk, Foley mentioned how he found out about Ospreay through his daughter, who was at the recent Jericho Cruise.

The former International Champion participated in this year's festivities and even joked with several other locker room members. He had much fun, including a strut-off with the MXM Collection.

The legend also mentioned how he ended up watching Will Ospreay's matches with Ricochet and felt his future was full of possibilities.

"I'm laughing because my daughter was on the Jericho cruise and she said Will is quite the character, which I didn't know. But he's phenomenal. I was so impressed since I saw him and Ricochet just doing some amazing stuff. So, yeah, his future is pretty much limitless at this point. Massive, huge potential for him."

The British star is set for another blockbuster match at AEW Revolution against bitter rival Kyle Fletcher in the third installment of their feud.

