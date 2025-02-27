AEW star channels The Undertaker on Dynamite 

An AEW star drew from The Undertaker's playbook on the latest edition of Dynamite while taunting his bitter rival. The talent in question, Will Ospreay, had a bounty placed on his head last week.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling aired a video package during the February 26 episode of AEW Dynamite which shed light on Don Callis' recent deal with Chris Jericho, who loaned out the services of his acolyte Bryan Keith to The Invisible Hand. The Bounty Hunter had one mission this Wednesday, which was to take out Will Ospreay definitively after the "family's" newest member Mark Davis failed to do so earlier this month.

Keith impressed fans in the Frontwave Arena with the fight he brought against Ospreay, matching the Englishman's incredible athleticism with his technical skill and toughness. He punished the high-flyer even as Callis watched on from an upper deck area at the venue alongside Kyle Fletcher.

Ad

Trending

However, Ospreay persisted, eventually mounting a powerful comeback against The Bad Apple, and defeated the latter after rattling him with a Styles Clash and a Hidden Blade.

After the match, Callis and Fletcher seemed to dare Ospreay to meet them in battle at their skybox. The Commonwealth Kingpin obliged, as did The Protostar, who ran down to exchange blows with Ospreay in the middle of the crowd until security separated the former United Empire teammates.

Ad

The former International Champion even channeled The Undertaker at this point, performing his signature throat-cutting taunt at Kyle.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Ospreay seemingly paying tribute to The Undertaker [Image Credits: AEW on X/Twitter]

It remains to be seen who among the two - Ospreay or Fletcher - will walk out of their Steel Cage match at AEW Revolution 2025 victorious.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback