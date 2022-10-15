"They were scared that I was going to die" - AEW star details horrific incidents that hampered Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's project

AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) recently revealed an unpleasant snippet about her time while working on her film Fighting with My Family.

The former WWE Divas Champion's journey in pro wrestling was made into a biographical film in 2019. The film featured Florence Pugh (known for her portrayal of the new Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) as Saraya. It was produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who also made an appearance on-screen.

Speaking about the film in an appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Saraya noted the complications she encountered during the making of the film.

“It went into production, but it took years to be made. It was going to be stopped at one point because of me doing drugs and just being an absolute chaotic psychopath. It was not good press at all and I was just completely crazy... So at one point, they were scared that I was going to die first of all, but also they were just like, ‘This movie is just bad timing because she’s just not getting any better.’" [H/T: InsideTheRopes]

Saraya is currently on the cusp of a feud with Britt Baker. It remains to be seen how her storyline in AEW will unfold in the coming weeks.

AEW star Saraya also revealed that one person helped her get back on track during the filmmaking process

Saraya's spiral downwards during the making of her film was halted by a number of wake-up calls.

During the same interview with Talk is Jericho, Saraya revealed how Carrano helped her steady herself and eventually complete the film.

I think it was Carrano that reached out to me and he was just like, ‘You need to get it together. There’s gonna be a lot of things that are just going to be thrown away.’ (...) So there were a lot of wake up calls, but eventually, obviously, I did leave Texas and come back to Florida and get back in the ring again, and then the movie was finally made.” [H/T: InsideTheRopes]

The film eventually received positive reviews from critics and went on to gross $41.5 million worldwide.

