AEW star Saraya reacts to her brother's engagement 

AEW star Saraya shared her reaction to her brother's engagement after Roy Knight announced his wife-to-be had said "yes" earlier.

Saraya comes from a family of wrestlers, with her father, mother, and brothers all still plying their trade in the squared circle. She is, to date, the most high-profile of the Knight family, having wrestled for powerhouse promotions like WWE and now AEW.

Her younger brother, Ricky Knight Jr., has wrestled with PROGRESS, RevPro, and NJPW. Zak Zodiac is her older brother. He has appeared on AEW TV to cheer on his sister as well as being a prominent name on the independent circuit.

Her oldest brother, Roy Knight, has regularly been found wrestling for his family's World Association of Wrestling promotion. But he was the center of attention among his siblings recently as he announced his engagement.

Saraya shared a congratulatory reaction to her Twitter, offering well-wishes to her brother and welcoming her new sister-in-law to the family.

"Congrats to my brother and new sister in law," Saraya tweeted.

Saraya and her family got a significant spotlight in the biopic Fighting with my Family, produced by The Rock and starring Florence Pugh. The story focused on her success as she became Paige in WWE and Zak's struggles to replicate such success.

Saraya will face Skye Blue tonight on AEW Dynamite

Saraya will be in action during tonight's episode of Dynamite. She and Toni Storm are currently waging war on 'homegrown' female AEW talent like Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

The feud stems back to her return from retirement at Full Gear 2022 when she faced Britt Baker in her first match in five years. But their rivalry evolved when Saraya and Storm teamed up to face Baker and Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. They have since teamed together to dismantle the Renegade Twins.

Now, Saraya is turning her attention to another homegrown prospect in Skye Blue. The pair will face off during tonight's Dynamite, where Skye will not only have Saraya to contend with but will also need to watch her back for Storm.

You can join Sportskeeda in congratulating Roy Knight on his engagement in the comments section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes