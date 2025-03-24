AEW star Saraya spills the beans on scary reason why she changed her name

Saraya has been absent from AEW since October 2024. Amid her extended hiatus, she recently spilled the beans on the terrifying reason behind her changing her name legally.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the former WWE Divas Champion detailed several incidents when fans breached a line and showed up at her residence. The English professional wrestler revealed that once a man tried to enter her house. The erstwhile Paige also revealed that several fans had sent ''stuff'' to her place and had even camped outside her house.

Understanding that her safety was at stake, Saraya got her name changed legally to protect herself.

“I’ve had so many fans come to my house. I had a guy that had no shoes on and a ripped shirt that was trying to get in my house. I’ve had people send stuff to me. People have camped outside my house before. So now I have to put everything under a different name. There’s no way I could have my name on my house,” she said. [H/T: Ringside News]

AEW Star Saraya is set to take a break from her wrestling career

During a recent appearance on the B4 The Bell podcast, Saraya revealed that she would take a break from her pro wrestling career after the expiration of her current contract with Tony Khan's promotion later this year.

The former AEW Women's World Champion is set to shift her focus to projects outside the squared circle.

“My contract is coming to an end, and I want to take a step back from wrestling for a little bit and focus on everything outside of it. That’s not to say I’m never coming back to it—I’m not giving up on wrestling forever. It’s my life. But right now, I just want to focus on acting, this book, and my podcast. 2025 is gonna be the year of Saraya—the non-wrestling side of her!” she said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Notably, her highly anticipated autobiography, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, is set to be released on March 25. It will give fans insights into the 32-year-old's life behind the scenes and explore various chapters of her life.

With the former AEW Women's World Champion set to step aside from the ring, it remains to be seen what the future holds for her.

