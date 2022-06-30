"He should be paying them so he can be on TV" - AEW star sarcastically takes a shot at MJF

Dark Order member John Silver jokingly gave his thoughts on MJF and his request for a pay raise during a virtual signing.

The Salt of the Earth's last AEW appearance was on June 1, 2022 Dynamite when he cut a controversial promo. During the segment, he specifically mentioned that the former WWE stars were paid more than him. Maxwell has been adamant in expressing that he wants a very lucrative contract.

Silver appeared at K & S Wrestlefest and was asked if the long Islander deserves to get paid more. The Meat Man jokingly said the latter should be paying AEW if he wants to return to action.

"No. He actually should be paying the company to be on TV, I think. I’ve known him since he started. He should be paying them so he can be on TV. That’s what I think," Silver said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

After the June 1 episode, the Long Islander was removed by AEW for its programming, merchandise and promotional purposes. It remains to be seen when The Salt of the Earth will resurface or even get reinstated.

AEW star John Silver recently made a remark on MJF about Long Island

This isn't the first time that Dark Order's John Silver has given his thoughts about MJF. Earlier, Silver questioned The Salt of the Earth if he was really from Long Island, New York, just like himself.

The Dark Order member previously said that Maxwell doesn't know about Siclican Slices, a popular pizza in Long Island. He then took to Twitter to clarify his comments, saying he just wanted to make the remarks, with no intentions of canceling The Salt of the Earth.

Maxwell hasn't responded to all the comments Silver has made lately. It will be interesting to see if The Salt of the Earth will entertain it or will just ignore it altogether. The latter is still missing in AEW programming and time will only tell when he will return.

