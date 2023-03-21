AEW star says he almost cried after watching Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reunite in WWE

AEW has had some compelling storylines over the past four years, but according to many, no angle in wrestling compares to that of The Bloodline. Veteran Mark Henry recently reacted to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' reunion and recalled how emotional it made him.

The Bloodline story has been praised by many notable names in the pro wrestling industry, both inside and outside of AEW. Due to this, fans have been increasingly clamoring for the promotion to adopt a story that could rival their competitor's best angle.

Speaking on the latest Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry compared the reconciliation to a "Disney finish."

"There's very few times you get the feel-good moment to where it makes you almost cry. Like the movie when the dog saves the baby. It's just like Disney, you know? The Disney finish! That was the Disney finish last night, man. I found myself going [deep breath] 'Whoa, that was heavy.' It was redemption, It was forgiveness, It was grace. Mercy." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Henry also noted that a moment as emotional as what Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens shared is hard to create in wrestling since it's a violent sport. He then praised the segment even more, praising the men for their skill and calling the moment an art.

Mark Henry recently disclosed why he left WWE for AEW

The World's Strongest Man is best known for his long tenure in WWE, but these days Mark Henry is associated with AEW and his catchphrase on Rampage. But according to Henry, he wanted to evolve his wrestling career beyond simply being an in-ring performer.

During an appearance on the Attitude Era podcast, the veteran shot down claims that he went back and forth with his decision.

"I never went back and forth. I left after I retired. I wanted to be more on the executive side, they wouldn't hire me on the executive side. I didn't have enough experience, the technical education, and going to AEW proved that I knew what I was doing." (H/T WrestlingINC.)

All Elite Wrestling seems to have given Mark Henry the chance he needed to prove himself, and after his deal ends with the promotion, he could take his newfound expertise into another promotion.

