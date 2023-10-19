AEW star says he has "four months of anger" pent up due to in-ring absence

An AEW star recently expressed the pent-up frustration he has after a nearly four-month absence from the ring leading up to his return to television a couple of weeks ago on Dynamite.

The star in question is none other than former TNT Champion Wardlow, who returned to All Elite Wrestling on the October 4, 2023 edition of Dynamite. Mr.Mayhem has had a dominant comeback and put everybody on notice, including the current AEW World Champion MJF.

In a recent interview with Sports Nightly, the AEW star explained the recent twist to his character:

“The reason I went through the crowd is honestly because I don’t want to see anybody backstage,” he said. “I’ve sat at home for four months pissed off, which is also why you saw me powerbomb somebody, I don’t even know if it lasted a minute, I was throwing those throwing those powerbombs a little stiffer than usual. Like I said, I have four months of anger, built up four months of not being able to do what I love.”

He continued:

"Four months of not being able to get out that physicality. You know I’m a bit of a psychotic man. I have a lot going on up here, and I release it physically — I can only do so much in the gym. That only gives me so much relief. What really does it is hurting people in a wrestling ring. That’s what I enjoy, so I’ve been very angry for four months, so this is how I’m going to go about things. I’m going to show up to the building as late as humanly possible because I have no interest in seeing or speaking to anyone. So, I’m going to show up, I’m gonna lace my boots up, I’m gonna walk out there, I am going to destroy whoever they put in that ring with me — I hope they pay them extra — and I’m going to leave out through the crowd. I’m gonna get in my black SUV. I’m gonna go back to the hotel, and I’m going to continue to do that until some wrongs have been corrected and turned right until I get the things I want to get.” [H/T:PWMania]

WWE veteran Bully Ray unhappy after recent segment of Wardlow on AEW Dynamite

Former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow has been wrecking everyone since returning to AEW. However, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray wasn't pleased with one aspect during Mr.Mayhem's recent segment with Tony Schiavone.

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on the segment:

"Wardlow, wins with one powerbomb. I liked it.’I’ve been saying he’s doing too much. [Tony] Schiavone comes to the ring and goes to talk to Wardlow, asks him why, Wardlow shows us the tape that says MJF, the people started to chant Wardlow’s name, and I’m like, 'Oooo good they’re finally back on board."

Bully Ray continued:

"And then, Wardlow bumps Schiavone and knocks him on his a** and the people started booing, and for the second time tonight, I almost threw my phone at my freaking TV. You can’t screw around with a guy like Wardlow, the last thing I remember from him tonight is he bumped Schiavone and everybody loves Schiavone, so I was a little taken back by it," said Bully Ray. [From 12:50 to 13:53]

Expand Tweet

Do you agree with Bully Ray's take on Wardlow? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches