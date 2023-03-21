AEW star says he hates Andy Kaufman following WWE Hall of Fame 2023 induction

Following WWE's announcement that late comedian Andy Kaufman will be inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2023, an AEW star has taken to social media to say that he "hates" the famed entertainer.

Last month, AEW's official Twitter account shared a video of Ryan Nemeth cutting a backstage promo in which he berates fans and encourages them to use soap — reminiscent of a famous Andy Kaufman skit. Nemeth has since retweeted the post with the caption:

"I hate Andy Kaufman and everything he stands for 🧼."

Nemeth is the brother of WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler. He made his AEW debut in January 2021 and has mostly appeared on the company's YouTube shows, Dark and Dark: Elevation.

The Hollywood Hunk has gained some popularity for his internet presence, regularly appearing on Being The Elite.

Considering Nemeth is a heel in the promotion who portrays an arrogant, deluded persona, it is safe to assume the dig at Andy Kaufman was made in good fun. Nonetheless, the timing of his retweet is likely to get some eagle-eyed fans talking.

Andy Kaufman has a deep history with WWE

While most fans may know Andy Kaufman from his time on Saturday Night Live and Taxi, the anti-comedian also has a history in the wrestling business.

Andy had an intense rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler in the 1980s. Their feud included a memorable angle where Kaufman ran over The King in a car. The two also made a famous appearance on Late Night with David Letterman where Lawler would slap Kaufman, who was already in a neck brace.

Kaufman died of lung cancer in 1984.

While it has not yet been revealed who will induct the comedian into the Hall of Fame, Lawler would certainly be a fitting option should he be able to do so.

