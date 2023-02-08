The pro wrestling world was hit with the unfortunate news that Jerry Lawler recently suffered a stroke and was later hospitalized. However, there has been a positive update on his condition.

As per Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Jerry Lawler had an issue with his carotid artery, not a stroke that was first reported. Furthermore, the Hall of Famer is still in the hospital after a successful surgery.

"Some updated news on Jerry 'The King' Lawler - my Friend. It was not a stroke, as initially reported. I found out from a family member just about a few minutes ago that it was an issue with Jerry’s carotid artery, surgery was performed. He is in the hospital still and on the mend and sitting up in bed, I was told."

PWInsider first reported that The King was rushed to the hospital after having lunch with his friends. This was then followed by an update by Dutch Mantell, who stated that Jerry suffered a stroke while at his home in Fort Myers, Florida. The wrestling legend added that Lawler experienced paralysis and difficulty in speech, but his condition has improved.

Following the news, numerous current and former WWE Superstars flooded Twitter. The likes of Taz, Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder), Jim Ross, The Iron Sheik, and more sent their well-wishes to the veteran commentator.

Jim Ross @JRsBBQ

He’s obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech.

Jerry’s prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers.

#LoveYaKing I spoke very briefly with ⁦ @JerryLawler ⁩ tonight.He’s obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech.Jerry’s prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers. I spoke very briefly with ⁦@JerryLawler⁩ tonight. He’s obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech. Jerry’s prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers. #LoveYaKing https://t.co/5pkunLriHm

The Iron Sheik @the_ironsheik JERRY LAWLER THE REAL KING OF THE EARTH. I LOVE HIM AND PRAY FOR HIM HE IS MY BROTHER JERRY LAWLER THE REAL KING OF THE EARTH. I LOVE HIM AND PRAY FOR HIM HE IS MY BROTHER https://t.co/3FEvyx91pu

taz @OfficialTAZ Wishing the best of strength & health for @JerryLawler during this time. Wishing the best of strength & health for @JerryLawler during this time. 🙏

Jerry Lawler blames current WWE Superstar for previous health concern

The 73-year-old's recent health issues weren't the first time he suffered a major medical concern.

On a September 2012 episode of Monday Night RAW, Lawler teamed up with Randy Orton to defeat CM Punk and Dolph Ziggler in a tag team match bout. The Hall of Famer then collapsed at the commentary table not long after and had to be taken to a medical facility.

10 years later, Jerry Lawler revealed on an episode of WWE RAW Talk that Dolph Ziggler's repeated elbow strikes on the former commentator caused his cardiac arrest.

"A lot of people don't realize this. I've tried to tell it, but a lot of people don't know ten years ago, Dolph Ziggler is the guy that caused me to have a cardiac arrest. His blunt trauma to my chest during the match that we had, me and Randy Orton against Dolph Ziggler and CM Punk, he gave me 10 elbows to my chest and that trauma caused my heart to stop."

For now, it looks like everybody just has to wait and see regarding the condition of Jerry Lawler. We at Sportskeeda wish a speedy recovery to the WWE Hall of Famer.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes