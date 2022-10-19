Jerry Lawler is still talking about the cardiac arrest he suffered after having a match against Dolph Ziggler ten years ago.

On the September 10 episode of Monday Night RAW in 2012, Jerry Lawler collapsed on commentary and had to be rushed to the hospital. Prior to that, Lawler was involved in a tag team match on the show teaming with Randy Orton to take on Ziggler and CM Punk.

During the matchup, Ziggler repeatedly delivered elbows to Lawler's chest, which reportedly caused the cardiac arrest to take place. This incident also led to the end of Michael Cole playing a heel character on commentary.

Jerry "The King" Lawler was a guest last night on WWE RAW Talk to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When the topic of Dolph Ziggler came up, Lawler couldn't help but take some shots at him regarding the cardiac arrest he suffered in a tag match ten years ago.

"Can I say one more thing really quickly," Jerry Lawler began. "I was so glad to see what happened to Dolph Ziggler. A lot of people don't realize this. I've tried to tell it, but a lot of people don't know ten years ago, Dolph Ziggler is the guy that caused me to have a cardiac arrest. His blunt trauma to my chest during the match that we had, me and Randy Orton against Dolph Ziggler and CM Punk, he gave me 10 elbows to my chest and that trauma caused my heart to stop. He's a killer and he needs to get some -- I was so glad to see [Baron Corbin] do what he did tonight to that idiot Dolph Ziggler. It was so great."

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the incident to Renee Paquette in 2017. When Paquette asked Lawler if he blamed Ziggler for his cardiac arrest, he had this to say.

"You know what, I don’t know if I blame him, but I think that what we did and what happened in that match, those 10 elbows he gave me - I think that was the cause," Jerry Lawler said.

Dolph Ziggler lost to a returning Baron Corbin last night, who is now seemingly being managed by JBL

Last night, Ziggler lost his match on WWE RAW to a returning Baron Corbin.

Lawler heaped praise on the duo of Baron Corbin and JBL last night on RAW Talk.

"You know why they call Oklahoma the heartland of America? Because the brain is not there," Jerry Lawler said. "And for JBL to has to make his return debut in Oklahoma, I'm sure that was embarrassing for him. But what what a talker JBL is, I mean, did you hear him spew out the fantastic terms and telling the world how great Baron Corbin is going to be. He is a master. JBL is just the best. Baron Corbin could not have hooked himself to be a brighter star than JBL this is going to be something to watch for a long time."

Can you blame Lawler for holding a grudge against Ziggler ten years later? Do you think the duo of Baron Corbin and JBL will be one to watch going forward on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

