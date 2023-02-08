How is Jerry Lawler doing now? Positive update on the WWE Hall of Famer

The WWE Universe was deeply concerned when news broke of Jerry Lawler's medical episode on February 6. It was believed that the legend suffered a stroke while he was having lunch in Florida. However, the latest update on his health condition reveals more about his medical issues and hints at a quick recovery.

Earlier today, it was reported by wrestling legend Dutch Mantel that Lawler was admitted to a local hospital and needed to undergo surgery. He also gave a positive update on the 73-year-old's condition after Dave Meltzer noted that The King's situation was "very serious."

In the latest news, Bill Apter provided a hugely positive update on Jerry Lawler's medical condition. He clarified that there was "an issue with Jerry's carotid artery," not a stroke. The Hall of Famer has successfully undergone surgery and is currently recuperating in the hospital.

"Some updated news on Jerry 'The King' Lawler - my Friend. It was not a stroke, as initially reported. I found out from a family member just about a few minutes ago that it was an issue with Jerry’s carotid artery, surgery was performed. He is in the hospital still and on the mend and sitting up in bed, I was told," Apter said.

Lawler made his wrestling debut in 1970 after being trained by Jackie Fargo. Back then, the latter had the moniker 'King of Wrestling.' He took a liking to Jerry's potential and passed the torch to the youngster in 1974.

Jerry Lawler defeated his mentor to capture the NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship that year and earned the nickname 'The King, ' which has stuck with him to date.

Modern-day WWE fans know Jerry 'The King' Lawler mostly for his role as a color commentator on Monday Night RAW alongside Jim Ross and Michael Cole. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2007. The veteran commentator was last seen on TV during the Royal Rumble kick-off show in January this year.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler had multiple medical episodes in the past

September 10, 2012, was an unforgettable moment for the WWE Universe. Following a spectacular bout on RAW, Jerry Lawler collapsed on the announcer’s table after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was clinically dead for 20 minutes but recovered and continued to serve the wrestling world. The legend deservedly won the Slammy Award for the Comeback of the Year.

During an episode of RAW Talk, The King disclosed more about what led to the shocking events in 2012. The legend alleged Dolph Ziggler was responsible for his near-death situation.

“Dolph Ziggler is the guy that caused me to have a cardiac arrest. His blunt trauma to my chest during the match that we had, me and Randy Orton against Dolph Ziggler and CM Punk, he gave me 10 elbows to my chest and that trauma caused my heart to stop.”

It wasn’t the first time Lawler experienced a major health condition. In 2018, it was reported that the Hall of Famer had suffered a stroke. He is a fighter inside the ring and in real life.

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling and the millions of fans around the world, we wish Jerry Lawler a quick recovery.

