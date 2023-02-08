Wrestling legend provides a medical update on WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler

New details have emerged regarding Jerry Lawler's ongoing health issues, which have gripped the professional wrestling community, both fans and superstars alike.

As reported earlier today, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler suffered a medical emergency last evening in Ft. Myers, Florida. The Hall of Famer was rushed to a local hospital and underwent surgery.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior journalist and wrestling legend Bill Apter has now provided a new update on Lawler's health.

In a tweet, Mr. Apter revealed that Lawler did not suffer from a stroke, as previously reported. Instead, a relative had told him that the Hall of Famer had an issue with the carotid artery.

"Some updated news on Jerry 'The King' Lawler - my Friend. It was not a stroke, as initially reported. I found out from a family member just about a few minutes ago that it was an issue with Jerry’s carotid artery, surgery was performed. He is in the hospital still and on the mend and sitting up in bed, I was told."

More so, Apter noted that Lawler is recovering.

"He is starting to recuperate. Our prayers have been answered. Again, it was not a stroke, it was an issue with the carotid artery. The member of the family wants me to say thank you for all your prayers, and we will keep you updated," said Bill Apter. [0:06-1:02]

As referenced by Apter, it was originally reported that Lawler had suffered a stroke and was even experiencing loss of motion in half his body and issues with speech.

Thankfully, it seems as though the situation is steadily approving for The King. Jerry Lawler was last seen on WWE TV when The King appeared on the Royal Rumble kick-off show.

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling and the millions of fans around the world, we wish Jerry Lawler a speedy recovery.

