Positive update on WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler's medical condition

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler suffered a serious medical issue yesterday afternoon and is currently in the hospital.

The 73-year-old reportedly had a stroke while at his Florida home and was rushed to the hospital after being found. PWInsider noted that Lawler was out with friends for lunch earlier in the day before the medical emergency.

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell provided an update on the Hall of Famer's condition on Twitter earlier today. Dutch said that Lawler is expected to recover from the medical incident.

"UPDATE ON JERRY LAWLER: It has been confirmed that Jerry LAWLER suffered a stroke last night in Ft. Myers, Florida. He was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent a medical procedure. His latest condition is actually good and he is expected to recover. Good news," tweeted Dutch Mantell.

Mantell just provided a new update that Jerry's status is improving after suffering a stroke and he has regained partial use of his arm. He noted that The King's speech has been affected but that it will take some more time to get better.

"LATEST UPDATE ON LAWLER: LAWLER experienced paralysis on his right side immediately following the stroke. Latest news has reported that he has regained partial use of his arm. His speech is still affected but that takes a bit more time. But he’s improving. @WSI_YouTube," tweeted Dutch Mantell.

Jerry Lawler appears at WWE Royal Rumble

The news came as a shock to most wrestling fans today as many had just watched Jerry "The King" Lawler during the WWE Royal Rumble.

Jerry appeared during the Kickoff Show and has made sporadic cameos on WWE television in recent years. He still has his youthful energy while providing insight during the preshow and is welcomed by the WWE Universe whenever he returns.

Wrestling fans have built a bond with The King over his decades as a wrestler and commentator. Sportskeeda sends out our best wishes to Jerry Lawler and his family during this difficult time.

