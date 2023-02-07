WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler hospitalized

According to a new report, Jerry Lawler was recently hospitalized. The WWE Hall of Famer was rushed to the hospital after a medical episode in Florida.

According to a report from PWInsider, the WWE Hall of Famer suffered a medical episode in Florida yesterday afternoon. The report states that Lawler was out with his friends for lunch before he fell ill and was rushed to the hospital after a while.

Jerry Lawler was last seen at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 as one of the kick-off show panelists for the premium live event. He also made a return to the commentary booth for a match on WWE RAW is XXX.

In 2012, Jerry Lawler had an episode while he was commentating for WWE RAW. Upon his return, Lawler reduced his time as a commentator and made sporadic appearances for the company on special occasions while working with the kick-off team.

The 73-year-old superstar has largely contributed to the world of sports entrainment and professional wrestling for a couple of decades as an anchor, host, wrestler, commentator, and producer.

Sportskeeda sends out best wishes to The King, his family, and his millions of fans across the globe during such difficult times.

