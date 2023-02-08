WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home

Jerry Lawler has reportedly undergone surgery for a stroke he suffered yesterday. Earlier this morning, it was revealed that The King had been hospitalized for a medical episode. We now have more information on the situation.

According to Jacob Gallant of Action News 5, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler reportedly suffered a stroke at his Fort Myers, Florida home yesterday. Gallant reports that Lawler has already undergone surgery and is currently recovering at a local Florida hospital near his home.

This isn't The King's first stroke, as he suffered his first one back in 2018. Most wrestling fans will remember Lawler suffering a heart attack in 2012. During an episode of Monday Night RAW after working a tag team match when he teamed up with Randy Orton against the tag team of Dolph Ziggler and CM Punk.

Jerry Lawler recently appeared on WWE RAW is XXX

The WWE Hall of Famer recently took part in the RAW is XXX special on January 23, just days before the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Jerry Lawler returned to the broadcast booth alongside Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves to call a six-man tag team match that featured Imperium, The Street Profits, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Lawler wore the same outfit that he was seen in on the very first episode of WWE RAW back in 1994.

The King was his old jolly self on commentary, taking plenty of potshots at Kevin Patrick throughout the duration of the matchup.

While Lawler hasn't competed in WWE since suffering a heart attack in 2012, he has remained active on the independent scene. His last match came in September 2022 when he teamed up with former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan at an event for NEW Wrestling.

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we wish Jerry Lawler a speedy recovery. Be sure to share your favorite Lawler moments in the comments section below.

