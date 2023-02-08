Why is Jerry Lawler called 'The King'? Reflecting on the WWE Hall of Famer's career

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke yesterday in his Florida home. He is currently recovering in a Ft. Myers hospital after what we have been told is a successful surgery.

Of course, sensitive medical procedures like these are always touch and go, even after they've been completed, so all of us here at Sportskeeda are hoping for the announcement of a full recovery.

The Iron Sheik @the_ironsheik JERRY LAWLER THE REAL KING OF THE EARTH. I LOVE HIM AND PRAY FOR HIM HE IS MY BROTHER JERRY LAWLER THE REAL KING OF THE EARTH. I LOVE HIM AND PRAY FOR HIM HE IS MY BROTHER https://t.co/3FEvyx91pu

Lawler's medical emergency has left fans both sending him well wishes and reflecting on his long and storied career. One question younger fans have pondered is how did the wrestling legend from Memphis, TN come about the nickname "The King" in the first place.

Raj Giri @TheRajGiri My thoughts are with Jerry Lawler, who had a stroke and underwent surgery at a Florida hospital. Hope you have a speedy recovery King! My thoughts are with Jerry Lawler, who had a stroke and underwent surgery at a Florida hospital. Hope you have a speedy recovery King!

To be honest, we weren't really sure, either. We looked it up so that you didn't have to.

How Jerry Lawler went from Disc Jockey to The King

Jerry Lawler was born in Memphis, TN on November 29th, 1949. Before entering the world of professional wrestling, Lawler was both an artist and a radio disc jockey. Both of those trades came in handy when The King decided to enter the wrestling business. Local Memphis promoter Aubrey Griffith offered to have Lawler trained as a wrestler in exchange for promoting his wrestling events.

The man who trained and mentored Lawler was wrestling legend Jackie Fargo. As part of his coming up in the business, Lawler feuded with Fargo in 1974 over Fargo's NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship.

Not only did the future WWE Hall of Famer win the belt, he also earned Fargo's moniker of "King of Wrestling" as well. Lawler has been using the nickname ever since.

Fargo unfortunately passed away in 2011 after a bout with pneumonia sent him to the hospital. He eventually died of congestive heart failure. Lawler himself would suffer a significant heart issue of his own.

On the September 10, 2012 episode of WWE Raw, Jerry Lawler wrestled a tag team match with Randy Orton against Dolph Ziggler and CM Punk. Shortly after returning to his announcer duties following the match, Lawler passed out as a result of a heart attack live on air. Thankfully, he was able to recover.

Everyone at Sportskeeda has Jerry "The King" Lawler in their thoughts and we wish the WWE Hall of Famer a very speedy recovery.

