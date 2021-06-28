AEW star says he learned a lot from Randy Orton

AEW star Dax Harwood recently referenced Randy Orton in his latest tweet, in which he claims that FTR has learned a lot from the Legend Killer.

FTR, formerly known as The Revival in WWE, are no strangers to Orton. The tag team had a brief yet impactful alliance with The Viper in the global juggernaut back in 2019. Despite the group being over with the fans, their association ended after Randy Orton was drafted to WWE RAW.

Dax Harwood shared a few pictures on Twitter in which he and Cash Wheeler beat down several wrestling legends, including Konnan and The Midnight Express. Along with the pics, the AEW star wrote that they learned from the Legend Killer back in the day, and now they have become "Living Legends."

"We learned from the “Legend Killer”. Now, we’re just Living Legends. #FTR#TopGuys#GTTOAT," tweeted Harwood.

Randy Orton's "Legend Killer" avatar is arguably one of the greatest in professional wrestling history. Over the years, Orton has brought back this moniker many a time, most recently in 2020 during his feud with Edge and Drew McIntyre.

FTR will soon lock horns with Santana and Ortiz in AEW

Due to The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle's stable war, FTR and Santana and Ortiz have rarely wrestled in tag team action over the last few months. However, it seems like the two teams are back in contention to earn a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships.

FTR's attack on Konnan, Santana, and Ortiz's mentor from IMPACT Wrestling on this week's AEW Dynamite, has further heated their feud.

The two teams are sure to tear the house down whenever they square off, with the winner ideally moving on to challenge AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks.

Did you enjoy Randy Orton and FTR's association in WWE? Sound off in the comments section.

