An AEW star recently talked about his relationship with Taylor Swift and called himself an OG Swiftie.

Taylor Swift is one of the most accomplished artists in the world and has had an illustrious career in the music industry, winning many awards and accolades.

In an interview with the Daily Star, AEW Star Jeff Jarrett revealed that Taylor Swift is a family friend who got close to his daughters when his first wife got sick due to breast cancer.

“The reality is she's from Hendersonville, and she is a family friend. When my first wife got sick, her second bout of breast cancer, she got closer with the girls."

IANdrew Dice Clay @IANdrewTheGiant Jeff Jarrett telling a story of Taylor Swift playing her first album for the Jarrett's when his first wife was sick. pic.twitter.com/XiOgKpldw5

Double JJ shared a story about Taylor visiting his house when she had just broken out as an artist. Taylor came over just to say hello but ended up staying for three to four hours and playing a hit song from country music legend Tim McGraw.

And, you know, I love to tell the story of who really Taylor is. She had just really broken out as an artist, but she came over and was going to stop by just to say hello. She brought a guitar and played that song, Tim McGraw, one of the first hits, and then she ended up staying about three or four hours and it started with my girls and just a few people around the house."

Jeff added that, initially, there were just a few people around the house who came to see Taylor Swift. But slowly, the news spread among friends and relatives, and they ended up having 40-50 people visit the house to join the Grammy Award winner. Jeff Jarrett called himself an "OG Swiftie."

"Then, as a small-town community does, one phone call was made, another phone call, these friends, that friend, we ended up like having 40 to 50 people at home and they got to join Taylor. Am I Swiftie? Maybe I'm an OG Swiftie!”

Jeff Jarrett smashed a guitar over Grado's head while promoting AEW All In pay-per-view

During a visit to UK Radio talkSPORT to promote the upcoming AEW pay-per-view All In, scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, AEW star Jeff Jarrett shocked everyone when he smashed a guitar over the head of professional wrestler and actor Grado.

The incident occurred when Grado shared a joke which Double J didn't like and felt insulted by. He first slapped Grado, then smashed a guitar on his head. The WWE Hall of Famer then announced on the microphone that the interview was over.