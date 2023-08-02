[Watch] Jeff Jarrett blasts 21-year veteran with a guitar ahead of AEW All In 2023

In a shocking turn of events, AEW star Jeff Jarrett made an appearance on talkSPORT. He left the hosts and viewers stunned after he brutally smashed a guitar over the head of 21 year veteran Grado.

The incident took place during when Jeff Jarret went to promote the highly anticipated next AEW show All In which is at Wembley Stadium. Jarrett was at the talkSPORT studio alongside fellow ex-wrestler and actor Grado to discuss the physical toll that wrestling takes on the body.

While talking about the forthcoming August show, Grado jokingly mentioned that he wouldn't mind wrestling Jarrett, drawing a comparison to his auntie Jackie back in Scotland.

The joke backfired as Jeff Jarrett didn't find it amusing. He shot a furious look at Grado and slapped him across the face, leaving everyone stunned. But that wasn't the end there as Jarrett took it a step further and grabbed his guitar smashing it over Grado's head.

Jarrett stood over the microphone and stated that the interview was over. He expressed that he had enough of Grado's antics and while he did regret his actions.

AEW star Jeff Jarrett was once in trouble for referencing The Rock

AEW star Jeff Jarrett recently revealed that his entrance theme song initially referenced "The Rock," but had to be changed due to trademark issues.

In an interview with WrestleTalk, Jarrett explained that the line originally ended when they changed it to maintain compliance.

“In writing that song, I think, ‘He ain’t dead, he ain’t The Rock’ – did you ever hear that version of it? I think that was out, and The Rock is trademarked. So I think we went back in… that last line, we tweaked a couple of different ways.”

The lyrics originally ended with the line, "He ain't dead, he ain't The Rock," but they modified it to avoid legal complications as Dwayne Johnson's name is a trademark.

