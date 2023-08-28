AEW star says he is "ready to be the face of this company" after All In 2023

After an impressive showing at AEW All In 2023, a star has proclaimed that he is ready to be the biggest name in the promotion.

The star in question is none other than Maxwell Jacob Friedman. His match at Wembley Stadium against Adam Cole received much praise from fans worldwide. In the post-show press conference, MJF discussed his experience competing in London, England.

During the media scrum, the reigning world champion mentioned how he was not exaggerating about the importance of All In breaking several records. He also addressed the alleged backstage issues plaguing the company.

"Yeah, sometimes we don't get along. Newsflash, I'm sure you motherfu*kers got people at work you want to headbutt in the mouth. The fact of the matter is, we are misfits, but guess what, we come together and put on the best professional wrestling shows this world has ever seen. I put my name on that. [Do] you want to know why I put my name on that? Because I'm ready to step the fu*k up. I'm ready to be the face of this company. I'm ready to be the face of the mayhem of the misfits as long as this motherfu*ker [Tony Khan] ponies up the money."

Friedman further explained how proud he was of the AEW locker room for delivering a solid show:

"That is neither here nor there. I am so proud of not only me because duh, that was a sick main event, and I'm awesome, and I won, but I am proud of every single ditzy weirdo fu*king nutj*b motherfu*ker in that locker room because, like I said, we might not get along, we might not be picture perfect and squeaky clean, but we put on fu*king shows of a lifetime, and I couldn't be proud to be a leader of that." (H/T: Fightful)

MJF also posted a heartfelt tweet after AEW All In

The Salt of the Earth was clearly pleased with the reception he got during his main event match against Cole.

Despite the world title contest capping off a rather lengthy show, MJF vs. Adam Cole captured the attention of fans at Wembley Stadium. The storyline between them ensured that the audience was invested in the outcome. While Adam Cole could not pick up the win, he opted to remain friends with the Long Island native and continue their partnership in AEW.

Taking to Twitter, MJF posted:

Expand Tweet

What is next for the reigning AEW World Champion? Only time will tell.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE