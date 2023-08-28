MJF sends a heartfelt message after retaining his title at AEW All In 2023

MJF is slowly proving that he might have a heart after all, as evident by his budding bromance with Adam Cole. In a shocking turn of events, The Devil posted a heartfelt message addressing the success of All In 2023 and his victory at the event.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Cole recently had a well-received bout for the AEW World Championship at All In. While the two didn't pull any punches, their friendship stood the test of the grueling contest.

Shortly after the Wembley Stadium event, MJF posted a heartfelt message on Twitter. He thanked fans for making All In a massive success and expressed his admiration for his supporters.

"All in. All love. Thank you," Friedman posted.

Adam Cole and MJF are now the ROH World Tag Team Champions, and after affirming their friendship following the main event, the two will likely continue teaming up. It's unclear how long their pairing will last, especially with Roderick Strong trying to tear them apart.

There's only one person in the AEW locker room that MJF doesn't hate

Better Than You, Bay Bay's pairing has quickly gotten over with the fans, as Cole and Friedman have continued to deliver a compelling storyline. They defeated Aussie Open in the Zero Hour of All In to capture the ROH World Tag Team Championship before clashing for the world title.

During their recent appearances on Truth or Dab, Cole and Friedman were asked which stars they disliked on the roster. Naturally, the AEW World Champion had much to say and explained that he hated everyone except Adam Cole.

"That's a tough one 'cause there are people that I, like, viscerally hate to my core, and to just point out one would be, like, physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually impossible. I hate everyone except him. So like, if I say everyone, [it] feels like that's a cop-out." (02:48 - 03:05)

Sadly, Adam Cole and MJF will ultimately have to part at some point down the line. But fans can expect Better Than You, Bay Bay to produce numerous compelling angles in the coming months.

What did you think of Friedman vs. Cole at Wembley Stadium? Sound off in the comments section below.

