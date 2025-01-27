AEW star says Ricky Starks is "dead" to him

Ricky Starks' absence from AEW television has made him a center of discussion in the wrestling world. Amidst that, a top star from the roster had a strong choice of words for the Absolute One.

Max Caster, a former member of The Acclaimed, had an unexpected reaction when asked if he could defeat Starks. As mentioned, Starks has been off television since the March 30, episode of Collision. While the reasons for his absence are unknown, there is a possibility of tensions between him and the top management.

Moreover, this became more apparent after a report stated that Ricky Starks had requested to be released from his contract. But it was denied by the AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan.

Amidst the chaotic situation, Max Caster had some strong words when asked about the former FTW Champion. Taking to his Instagram story, Caster invited responses for names of wrestlers who could survive him, i.e., the self-proclaimed 'Best Wrestler Alive.' When Starks' name was mentioned by a fan, Caster stated that he was dead to him, dropping a hint of tension between them as well.

"He is dead to me."

Max Caster's message when asked about Ricky Starks (Image via Max Caster's Instagram story)

New report hints at reason Tony Khan dropped Ricky Starks from AEW television

As Ricky Starks continues to stay off AEW television, another report might have hinted at the reason for his absence. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Tony Khan prefers to have wrestlers on television who are more receptive to his creative direction and ideas.

"Tony Khan more and more if someone doesn’t want to do his creative, unless they are his top tier guys, he just stops using them with the idea there are tons of other people who are cooperative that want TV time. Plus, with Starks, once he was convinced Starks was leaving, he wasn’t going to book him going forward because that’s just how he does things."

With all signs pointing towards former AEW World Tag Team Champion's exit from the company, it remains to be seen if both sides somehow reconcile and work together for the betterment of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

