AEW star says her seemingly negative comments about WWE were taken "out of context"

An AEW star has recently clarified the nature of her past comments regarding the WWE Performance Centre, which had been previously interpreted as negative. According to her, the comments were positive in their intention.

The star in question is Britt Baker. While she has had a few matches in WWE, her fame as a pro wrestler received a major boost due to her work in Tony Khan's promotion. She has also been the World Champion and won the Women's Owen Hart Cup in AEW.

In a previous conversation with The Washington Post in 2021 regarding the Performance Centre, Baker had stated:

“I don’t think putting a bunch of models and athletes off the street in a warehouse and teaching them all to do the same thing the same way at the same time is going to create a successful roster. People learn differently and they have different strengths and weaknesses, and sometimes you have to find out what those are on your own.”

Baker recently explained the intention of her comment on Twitter:

“This quote is out of context and incomplete. It’s from 2021 when WWE stated they would stop signing indie wrestlers and focus on pro-athletes. I think most pro wrestlers would tell you how valuable the independent wrestling circuit was to their development, and multiple girls you listed all came from the indies. It wasn’t a dig at the PC; it was in support of independent wrestling.”

A WWE veteran has criticized Britt Baker

While Britt Baker is a talented star, her ring work has disappointed Jim Cornette.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the WWE veteran stated:

"Three years ago, when they were starting out: dentist, professional woman, attractive, decent in the ring – we thought – you know, push her, make her something. And then they made her a heel and that first week was abysmal because they left her twisting the wind – she’d never done a heel promo, but then she gets the promo, but the promo came early, the work has not come, and it’s late." [07:55 - 08:25 ]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the former AEW Women's champion down the line.