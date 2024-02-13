AEW star says Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship reminds her of all romantic storylines in WWE

An AEW star has stated that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship reminds her of the storylines from her time in WWE. The couple has been the talk of the town after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl yesterday.

The star in question here is former WWE star CJ Perry, fka Lana. Perry took to Instagram to make her claims and posted a story of Swift and Kelce celebrating after the win yesterday. In the caption, she wrote:

“Tbh this entire Taylor and Travis relationship reminds me of all my romantic storylines in @wwe. With all the camera shot & cut away shots. The numbers and views don't lie!”

CJ Perry's Instagram story

In WWE, Perry was involved in romantic storylines with her now-husband, Rusev, aka Miro. She was also involved in similar angles with Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Lashley.

AEW star CJ Perry reveals the reason for her finger infection

CJ Perry has been struggling with a nasty finger infection since December, and she has been providing regular updates to her fans on social media.

She revealed the reason for the infection was initially a splinter and urged her fans to be careful. The AEW star took to Instagram and wrote:

"I have been in the hospital since Saturday, fighting a fatal infection that came from getting a small splinter backstage at work this past Wednesday. Please keep me in your prayers. And everyone really take care of any cuts you get. As small as a splinter can turn into a deadly infection. Love all of you guys and thank you to everyone who has reached out."

Fans are hoping CJ Perry makes her return to the ring and continues in her role as a manager. It will be interesting to see the stars she can manage once she makes a comeback to AEW.

