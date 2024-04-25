AEW star says The Elite's attack on Tony Khan was "brilliant"

A current AEW star has shared his reaction to Tony Khan being attacked by The Elite on the latest episode of Dynamite.

The name in question is Kip Sabian. He has been a part of the Tony Khan-led promotion since its inception in 2019. Sabian last competed in a tag team match on the March 6 episode of Rampage, where he teamed up with Butcher to take on Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta in a losing effort.

On this week's episode of Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan was attacked by Jack Perry and The Young Bucks in the show's closing moments. After the assault, Tony's dad, Shahid Khan, along with many other wrestlers, came out to check on him. Taking to Twitter, Sabian wrote the following about the shocking segment:

"Did not see that one coming. This is bloody brilliant!"

WWE legend on how Tony Khan should respond to The Elite's attack

WWE legend Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley) recently discussed how Khan's feud with Jack Perry and The Elite should progress following the assault. For those unaware, the AEW President suspended Perry after the latter's real-life backstage skirmish with CM Punk in 2023.

On the Busted Open podcast, Ray said Khan should be prepared to stand up for himself and attack Jack Perry.

"The faithful love Tony for what Tony has given them in AEW. You don't have to be a tough guy or a fighter. I'm not saying Tony is not a tough guy. But you get the point. Tony needs to stand up for himself when the time is right and slug Jack Perry in the kisser."

It can't be denied that the feud between Khan and The Elite is possibly the most interesting AEW storyline in recent times. Only time will tell what's next for all the men involved.

Are you interested in the rivalry between Khan and The Elite? Sound off using the discuss button.