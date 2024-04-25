WWE legend explains how Tony Khan could get revenge on Jack Perry and The Young Bucks

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently explained how Tony Khan can exact revenge on Jack Perry following the events of Dynamite this week. On this week's edition of The Wednesday Show, Jack Perry and The Young Bucks attacked the AEW CEO. It happened after the main event of the show.

Khan put Perry under suspension for around eight months following The Jungle Boy's brawl with CM Punk at All In 2023. Jungle Boy took out all the pent-up frustration on the AEW honcho on the show tonight. The controversial star returned to AEW TV on the recent Dynasty pay-per-view, where he aligned with The Young Bucks.

The Young Bucks joined the NJPW star because they felt it was necessary to take this step to get the Jacksonville-based promotion back on track.

During the latest edition of the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE legend Bully Ray commented on the Dynamite segment. He explained how Tony could take revenge on his attackers.

"This is what I wanna see from Tony Khan. When it comes to Jack Perry, I want to see Tony Khan have his George McFly moment. I wanna see Tony Khan have his man-up moment. I want to see Tony take his hand, ball it up into a fist, and punch Jack Perry right in his freaking mouth. That's the receipt. It's that simple. He ain't gonna get The Bucks the way The Bucks got him. He can get Jack Perry, and if Jack Perry gets the heat lumped on him the way he should from tonight, people have wanted to see that all summer,'' he said.

The legendary wrestler urged the AEW head to stand up for himself and confront Jack Perry.

"Because Tony Khan is the man of the people, the AEW. The faithful love Tony for what Tony has given them in AEW. Everybody can relate to the George McFly moment. You don't have to be a tough guy or a fighter. George McFly was. I'm not saying Tony is not a tough guy. But you get the point. Tony needs to stand up for himself when the time is right and slug Jack Perry in the kisser,'' he added. [From 1:58 to 3:25]

Update on Tony Khan's condition following the attack on Dynamite

Fightful Select recently released an update on Tony's condition after The Elite and Jack Perry attacked him. According to the report, Khan sold the ambush very well. Not only that, he wore a neckbrace throughout the night.

It was also reported that in the upcoming episode of Friday Night Rampage, fans will see the AEW CEO and President selling the after-effects of the attack on Dynamite.