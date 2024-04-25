What happened off the air after brutal attack on Tony Khan, top AEW star looked very worried

Tony Khan was attacked on this week's Wednesday Night Dynamite show, and AEW star Orange Cassidy was seen looking very worried for Khan as the latter was being helped backstage.

Following the main event, Khan and Jack Perry had a one-on-one conversation inside the squared circle. The latter expressed his desire to be reinstated in the promotion and the former seemed to agree with it. But seconds later, Perry attacked him. The Young Bucks came out to the ring seemingly to stop Jungle Boy, but hit the AEW CEO with a TK Driver instead.

An off-air clip after the attack has now been released on the internet by a fan. It can be seen in the video that most of the roster stars and officials came out to check on their boss. Tony Khan was then helped by officials who took him backstage.

As the camera panned towards Orange Cassidy, he looked very tense and pretty concerned for the AEW head honcho. You can check out the video below.

What did Jack Perry and The Elite have to say about attacking Tony Khan?

Jack Perry and The Elite addressed attacking Tony Khan in a digital exclusive video. Jungle was the first one to speak and looked quite pissed off. He stated that Khan stole eight months of his career and had no regrets attacking him. He was talking about his suspension period after his backstage fight with CM Punk at All in In London last year.

Matt Jackson then commented on their actions and stated that it was a necessary step that they had to take. They said that AEW had gone off track and as The EVPs, it was their responsibility to get the promotion back on track. Therefore, they took this step.

Nick Jackson then proclaimed that this is the best version of The Elite. After the attack, it seems that The Young Bucks have added Jack Perry to their faction as the fourth member.

