AEW star Scorpio Sky addresses Hulk Hogan passing; sends Cody Rhodes message

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 25, 2025 11:30 GMT
Hulk Hogan Cody Rhodes
Hulk Hogan (L) and Cody Rhodes (R) (Source-WWE.com and Cody on Instagram)

Former AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky remembered WWE legend Hulk Hogan on his passing, while also sharing a moment involving Cody Rhodes. Sky shared a throwback clip on social media.

The wrestling world has been saddened by the passing of the WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan, and people are mourning the loss as well. The AEW star, Scorpio Sky, who recently made his in-ring return after a lengthy absence, also addressed Hogan's demise with his recent social media activity.

In his recent Instagram story, Scorpio Sky shared a throwback clip of himself with Cody Rhodes, Nick Jackson, and Frankie Kazarian at a train station in London. All four of them were singing along to Hogan's entrance theme song, as Sky wished for the late great Hulkster to rest in peace:

"When Cody, Frankie, Nick and I felt like "singing" at a train station in London. R.I.P Hulk," Scorpio Sky wrote.

Scorpio Sky shared an Instagram story singing Hogan's theme song with Cody Rhodes to remember him on his passing

AEW star refuses to hate Hulk Hogan after his passing

Even after his passing, a section of the wrestling community has continued to hate on Hulk Hogan for his controversial comments in the past. Nevertheless, AEW star Lio Rush urged fans not to celebrate Hogan's passing.

Taking to X/Twitter, Lio Rush wrote the following message:

"I’m not going to jump in on the hate train. It doesn’t fulfill me in anyway. I won’t be celebrating the death of anyone. It’s lame. If you have a personal opinion strong enough that you feel the need to share with the world on a day someone lost their life while family and friends mourn, that’s on you. If you were a kid watching hogan, you were dropping the leg, hulking up, waiving the finger, ripping off a shirt your parents bought you or playing air guitar to NWOs music," Lio Rush wrote.
The entire wrestling world will forever remember Hogan for his incredible contribution to the industry.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
