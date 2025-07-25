AEW star Scorpio Sky addresses Hulk Hogan passing; sends Cody Rhodes message

Former AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky remembered WWE legend Hulk Hogan on his passing, while also sharing a moment involving Cody Rhodes. Sky shared a throwback clip on social media.The wrestling world has been saddened by the passing of the WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan, and people are mourning the loss as well. The AEW star, Scorpio Sky, who recently made his in-ring return after a lengthy absence, also addressed Hogan's demise with his recent social media activity.In his recent Instagram story, Scorpio Sky shared a throwback clip of himself with Cody Rhodes, Nick Jackson, and Frankie Kazarian at a train station in London. All four of them were singing along to Hogan's entrance theme song, as Sky wished for the late great Hulkster to rest in peace:&quot;When Cody, Frankie, Nick and I felt like &quot;singing&quot; at a train station in London. R.I.P Hulk,&quot; Scorpio Sky wrote.Scorpio Sky shared an Instagram story singing Hogan's theme song with Cody Rhodes to remember him on his passingAEW star refuses to hate Hulk Hogan after his passingEven after his passing, a section of the wrestling community has continued to hate on Hulk Hogan for his controversial comments in the past. Nevertheless, AEW star Lio Rush urged fans not to celebrate Hogan's passing.Taking to X/Twitter, Lio Rush wrote the following message:&quot;I’m not going to jump in on the hate train. It doesn’t fulfill me in anyway. I won’t be celebrating the death of anyone. It’s lame. If you have a personal opinion strong enough that you feel the need to share with the world on a day someone lost their life while family and friends mourn, that’s on you. If you were a kid watching hogan, you were dropping the leg, hulking up, waiving the finger, ripping off a shirt your parents bought you or playing air guitar to NWOs music,&quot; Lio Rush wrote.The entire wrestling world will forever remember Hogan for his incredible contribution to the industry.