"It's lame" - Former WWE star says he refuses to be part of Hulk Hogan hate train following his death 

Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush took to social media to comment on the passing of Hulk Hogan. He said he refused to talk negatively about the late wrestling legend.News broke on Thursday this week that The Hulkster died of cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida, at the age of 71. Many wrestlers, past and present, and industry veterans flooded social media with their reactions.AEW star Lio Rush sent out a tweet on X/Twitter stating that he was not going to badmouth Hulk Hogan like many people have been doing across the internet. He said celebrating a person's death was lame.&quot;I’m not going to jump in on the hate train. It doesn’t fulfill me in anyway. I won’t be celebrating the death of anyone. It’s lame. If you have a personal opinion strong enough that you feel the need to share with the world on a day someone lost their life while family and friends mourn, that’s on you. If you were a kid watching hogan, you were dropping the leg, hulking up, waiving the finger, ripping off a shirt your parents bought you or playing air guitar to NWOs music,&quot; wrote Lio Rush.You can check out the tweet below:AEW wrestler Chris Jericho issued an emotional statement following Hulk Hogan's passingThe Learning Tree met Hogan in WCW. After news broke out that The Immortal One passed away, Chris Jericho issued the following statement on Instagram:&quot;When I started in WCW, I had the pleasure of meeting one of my childhood heroes, then years later in @wwe, I had a blast with him entertaining millions…the same way he had entertained me for many years. Thank you for everything Hulkster…you paved the way for all of us. Please Say your prayers and eat your vitamins evertybody….you just never know.&quot;Hulk Hogan's last WWE appearance was on the RAW Netflix premiere on January 6.