  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Chris Jericho issues emotional statement after Hulk Hogan passes away

Chris Jericho issues emotional statement after Hulk Hogan passes away

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Jul 25, 2025 00:53 GMT
Chris Jericho (left) / Hulk Hogan (right) [Image Credits: AEW
Chris Jericho (left) / Hulk Hogan (right) [Image Credits: AEW's X profile, WWE's website (wwe.com)]

Former WWE superstar and ex-AEW champion Chris Jericho has issued a statement on the passing of Hulk Hogan. The two legends had crossed paths inside the squared circle on multiple occasions back in the day.

Ad

"The Immortal" Hulk Hogan is easily one of the most recognizable figures in the history of professional wrestling, whose contributions to the sport through his work in WWE and WCW helped elevate wrestling to mainstream levels of entertainment, according to many. The Hall of Famer's last appearance took place on the Netflix premier of Monday Night RAW at the start of 2025.

It was shockingly reported this Thursday that The Hulkster had passed away in Clearwater, Florida due to a cardiac arrest. Reactions to the news have been pouring in from the legend's fans and former peers since then. Hours earlier, AEW's Chris Jericho took to his Instagram profile to share gifs and pictures of his past encounters with Hogan, reminiscing on meeting him in WCW and later working with him in WWE. Acknowledging Hogan's legacy, The Learning Tree wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"When I started in WCW, I had the pleasure of meeting one of my childhood heroes, then years later in @wwe, I had a blast with him entertaining millions…the same way he had entertained me for many years. Thank you for everything Hulkster…you paved the way for all of us. Please Say your prayers and eat your vitamins evertybody….you just never know."
Ad

Check out Chris Jericho's post below:

Ad

Hogan and Chris Jericho had wrestled each other on multiple occasions on Friday Night Smackdown back in 2002.

An AEW legend also said farewell to Hulk Hogan after his death

Chris Jericho was not the only AEW name who paid tribute to Hulk Hogan after his passing. One of the multi-time former champion's greatest rivals from their shared tenures in WCW and TNA, Sting, recently took to X/Twitter to pen a heartfelt note about the death of his long-time peer.

Ad
"HULK HOGAN - THE GREATEST OF ALL Can’t thank you enough for all that you did for me and for wrestling fans all over the world. I loved you and I will miss you. My friend, Terry Bollea, RIP"

Check out Sting's post below:

Sportskeeda Wrestling joins the rest of the world in mourning the passing of Hogan.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications