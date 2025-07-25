Chris Jericho issues emotional statement after Hulk Hogan passes away

Former WWE superstar and ex-AEW champion Chris Jericho has issued a statement on the passing of Hulk Hogan. The two legends had crossed paths inside the squared circle on multiple occasions back in the day.&quot;The Immortal&quot; Hulk Hogan is easily one of the most recognizable figures in the history of professional wrestling, whose contributions to the sport through his work in WWE and WCW helped elevate wrestling to mainstream levels of entertainment, according to many. The Hall of Famer's last appearance took place on the Netflix premier of Monday Night RAW at the start of 2025.It was shockingly reported this Thursday that The Hulkster had passed away in Clearwater, Florida due to a cardiac arrest. Reactions to the news have been pouring in from the legend's fans and former peers since then. Hours earlier, AEW's Chris Jericho took to his Instagram profile to share gifs and pictures of his past encounters with Hogan, reminiscing on meeting him in WCW and later working with him in WWE. Acknowledging Hogan's legacy, The Learning Tree wrote:&quot;When I started in WCW, I had the pleasure of meeting one of my childhood heroes, then years later in @wwe, I had a blast with him entertaining millions…the same way he had entertained me for many years. Thank you for everything Hulkster…you paved the way for all of us. Please Say your prayers and eat your vitamins evertybody….you just never know.&quot; Check out Chris Jericho's post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHogan and Chris Jericho had wrestled each other on multiple occasions on Friday Night Smackdown back in 2002.An AEW legend also said farewell to Hulk Hogan after his deathChris Jericho was not the only AEW name who paid tribute to Hulk Hogan after his passing. One of the multi-time former champion's greatest rivals from their shared tenures in WCW and TNA, Sting, recently took to X/Twitter to pen a heartfelt note about the death of his long-time peer.&quot;HULK HOGAN - THE GREATEST OF ALL Can’t thank you enough for all that you did for me and for wrestling fans all over the world. I loved you and I will miss you. My friend, Terry Bollea, RIP&quot;Check out Sting's post below:Sportskeeda Wrestling joins the rest of the world in mourning the passing of Hogan.