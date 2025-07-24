"THE GREATEST OF ALL" - Sting shares touching tribute for Hulk Hogan after tragic passing

  • home icon
By Jacob Terrell
Modified Jul 24, 2025 19:08 GMT
Hulk Hogan passed away today [Image credit: WWE.com]
Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan passed away today at the age of 71. When the news broke, his fans and colleagues began flooding the internet with tributes, sharing memories and thoughts about the industry giant.

AEW's Sting has a long and storied history with The Immortal. The two had a legendary rivalry in WCW, with The Stinger taking on Hollywood Hogan's nWo and winning the World Heavyweight Championship from the Hall of Famer at Starrcade 1997.

The legends met again in TNA, although their renewed rivalry was controversial for several reasons. Still, they remained inexorably linked due to their history. Upon the news of Hogan's passing today, Sting shared a tribute to his legendary rival and friend, hailing him "the greatest of all." You can check out his tweet below:

"HULK HOGAN - THE GREATEST OF ALL Can’t thank you enough for all that you did for me and for wrestling fans all over the world. I loved you and I will miss you. My friend, Terry Bollea, RIP"

Sting retired from in-ring competition at AEW Revolution 2024 but is still signed to Tony Khan's promotion. Both he and Hogan are members of the WWE Hall of Fame. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling also send our condolences to Hulk Hogan's friends and family during this difficult time.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
