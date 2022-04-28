Scorpio Sky breaks silence following TNT Championship win on AEW Dynamite 

Scorpio Sky sent a message after this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, where he kickstarted his second reign with the TNT Championship.

The Men of the Year member main evented the Wednesday night show with a Ladder match against Sammy Guevara. Though the bout was relatively short, it featured plenty of high spots and interference from Tay Conti and American Top Team's Dan Lambert and Paige VanZant.

While many assumed The Spanish God would retain his title after capturing it only a few days back, Scorpio Sky shocked fans by becoming a 2-time TNT Champion. Hours after the show went off the air, Sky finally commented on his win on AEW Dynamite.

The newly-crowned TNT Champion tweeted that "good things" always happen to him in the city of Philly. Check out Scorpio Sky's tweet below:

"Good things always happen for me in Philly."

Scorpio Sky first won the TNT Championship on Dynamite's March 9th edition before losing it to Sammy Guevara at the Battle of the Belts II 2022.

Frankie Kazarian could soon challenge AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky

Following his win on Dynamite, Sky's former SCU stablemate, Frankie Kazarian, alongside whom he won the AEW Tag Team Titles, came out. The veteran performer first had a mini-staredown with Scorpio Sky before congratulating him.

Interestingly, on last week's Dynamite, Sky had promised Kazarian that he would be the first to get a shot at the TNT Title if he won it. As such, it's safe to assume a dream match between the two former stablemates will go down sometime in the coming weeks.

Moreover, Sky would also be involved in a much-anticipated mixed tag team match, pitting him and Paige VanZant against Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti. It was part of the deal struck last Wednesday, according to which Sky would get his match against Guevara only if ATT agreed to the mixed tag team match.

