AEW star Scorpio Sky declares his plans after becoming TNT Champion again

AEW star Scorpio Sky has spoken about what he plans on doing in his second reign as TNT Champion.

The 39-year-old star won the TNT Championship for the second time in the main event of last week's Dynamite. He defeated Sammy Guevara in a ladder match to secure his third title win in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The former AEW Tag Team Champion recently appeared on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha. During the conversation, he gave us some insight into his future plans. Sky said he would like to surpass his first reign with the title. He also intends on competing in classic matches and telling some great stories.

“I lost the title in like 31 days. The first thing I wanna do is hold onto it for at least 32 days and pop myself. I wanna have some classics. So if I can run with this title for six months, a year or longer and really get in the ring with everyone and have some really memorable championship matches that I used to like watching when I grew up, that one’s a goal and telling stories. I wanna tell stories and because that’s what people will remember and that’s how you leave your mark." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Scorpio Sky has been doing some of his best work in AEW recently. It will be interesting to see how long he can hold on to the TNT Championship this time around.

Winning the AEW TNT Championship has been an honor for Scorpio Sky

Sky also spoke about how grateful he feels for being a champion. The former So-Cal Uncensored member stated that he is proud of being the TNT Champion and winning the title on two separate occasions.

“Yeah, two times [as TNT Champion]. It’s really an honor. Just to win it one time is incredible, you know? There haven’t been a lot of people that have held championships and so to be able to have the honor of being a champion, not only one time but two times and actually three times because I was a tag team champion, it is exactly what I said it was, it was an honor.” (H/T Post Wrestling)

Scorpio Sky's next challenger will be his former mentor and teammate Frankie Kazarian. The TNT Champion previously promised a title shot to the veteran, provided he won the title from Guevara.

Will he retain the championship for the first time, or is there another quick title change on the cards?

