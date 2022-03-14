"I'm not a transitional champion" - AEW star sends a bold message ahead of match with Wardlow

AEW star Scorpio Sky emphasized that he will not just be a transitional TNT Champion ahead of his encounter against Wardlow.

Wardlow won the "Face of the Revolution" ladder match at the Revolution pay-per-view to earn his TNT title shot. At the same time, Sky was granted a title match against Sammy Guevara due to his unbeaten streak since last year and proceeded to beat the Spanish God.

The former SCU (SoCal Uncensored) member reiterated that his title reign will continue, along with his unbeaten streak, even if he goes up against Wardlow.

He added that he will lead a transitional era and not just be a one-week title holder.

"I’m not a transitional champion; I’m the catalyst to a transitional era. The TNT champion, the true Face of the Revolution. Wednesday night will not be a moment for him, but day 371 for me," Sky tweeted.

I'm not a transitional champion; I'm the catalyst to a transitional era. The TNT champion, the true Face of the Revolution. Wednesday night will not be a moment for him, but day 371 for me. 📷: @kimberlasskick

AEW star Scorpio Sky won the TNT title and will face Wardlow on Dynamite

Scorpio Sky won the title against Sammy Guevara on the March 9th edition of AEW Dynamite due to the interference of his stablemates from the American Top Team (Dan Lambert, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant).

With the win, Sky has now held the TNT Championship and the AEW World Tag Team Championship, which he won with Frankie Kazarian as a member of SoCal Uncensored.

Sky will now face Mr. Mayhem, Wardlow, at the St. Patrick's Slam Edition of Dynamite on March 16, 2022, at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas.

The latter came to know of his opponent after last week's Sky vs. Guevara match on Dynamite. This comes after Wardlow's "Face of the Revolution" ladder match win at Revolution 2022 pay-per-view.

The Men of the Year member has been on an unbeaten streak in singles competition, mostly coming from Dark and Dark: Elevation.

He beat the likes of Trevor Read, Mike Sydal, Alan Angels, Alex Reynolds, Marcus Kross, Shawn Dean (twice), Fuego Del Sol, Craven Knyte, Ray Jaz, Stephen Wolf, and Sonny Kiss.

