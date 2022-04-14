AEW star viciously trolls Sammy Guevara ahead of TNT Championship match at Battle of the Belts

Scorpio Sky took to Twitter to troll Sammy Guevera ahead of their scheduled TNT Championship match at the AEW Battle of the Belts.

The Spanish God lost the TNT title to Scorpio Sky on the March 9 episode of AEW Dynamite. The latter was heavily aided by the American Top Team, whose interference heavily impacted the result of the match.

Since then, Guevera has tried multiple attempts to get another shot at the title. In a promo for this week's Dynamite, Scorpio Sky himself declared a title defense, scheduling it for the Battle of the Belts on April 16.

Before the match at the Battle of the Belts, The Men of the Year member shared an edited picture of Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara, trolling the couple.

While Scorpio Sky announced the title match for Battle of the Belts, Page VanZant was quick to interject that the show would be in Texas, the one place where Guevara won’t get booed out of the building.

Dan Lambert also continued the bashing by pointing out that The Spanish God and Tay Conti are the most obnoxious couple in the All Elite scene. Sky ended the segment by declaring that the only thing getting bigger in Texas would be his winning streak.

Scorpio Sky has had a decent title run in AEW so far

The current TNT Champ failed to win the title last year against Darby Allin. However, he got another shot at the gold, which he capitalized on, albeit with the help of some timely interference.

Since then, he has defended his title against Wardlow. Considering the opponents Sky has overcome to maintain his winning streak, fans believe that the match at AEW's Battle of the Belts could be tough for Guevara.

