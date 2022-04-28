AEW star dethrones Sammy Guevara to become the new TNT Champion on Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite episode saw Scorpio Sky regain the TNT Championship title from Sammy Guevara in a ladder match.

The Spanish God has been feuding with Sky for quite a while now. Winning the TNT belt from the latter at Battle of the Belts II cemented Sammy's heel turn. From that point on, he has had several altercations with the Men of the Year, culminating in a title defense challenge this week.

The ladder match started abruptly as Scorpio Sky took the fight to Sammy even before the bell rang. The two men traded blows as they came to the ring. Even Tay Conti and Dan Lambert got involved at one point, which led to Paige VanZant rushing into the ring to even the odds.

After several vicious body slams and high-flying maneuvers, Sky was eventually able to unhook the TNT belt and regain his title.

Scorpio Sky is now a two-time TNT Champion. It remains to be seen how long he can hold on to the belt this time.

Scorpio Sky will be facing Sammy Guevara in an AEW mixed tag team match soon

During last week's segment involving the ladder match challenge, Scorpio Sky had also agreed to a mixed tag team match.

The mixed tag team match will have Sky teaming up with Paige VanZant and Sammy Guevara fighting alongside Tay Conti. PVZ has also been involved in the fray, as she has had several altercations with Conti in the last couple of weeks.

While AEW is yet to schedule the match, it is expected that the two groups will face off soon. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the feud progresses after Scorpio's title win.

