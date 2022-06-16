AEW star seemingly takes a shot at Vince McMahon and WWE following recent allegations

Recent allegations against Vince McMahon have rocked the pro wrestling community. The news has even led AEW stars like Max Caster to raise their eyebrows.

Less than a day ago, startling accusations came to light regarding The Chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon. The claims point to a secret three-million-dollar settlement that the 76-year-old had agreed to pay to a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair.

The investigation has also led to the business tycoon being accused of extreme misconduct towards him as well as WWE Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis.

This news is a massive shock to pro wrestling fans and wrestlers alike. Interestingly, AEW star Platinum Max Caster himself posted a gif and retweeted another, reacting to the news.

Check it out below:

Since AEW's inception, the brand has competed with WWE for mainstream media popularity. This new revelation regarding McMahon poses a credible threat to the Stamford-based company's image. As of now, only time will tell if the accusations are based on reality or unfounded.

The AEW star's reaction to Vince McMahon has left fans shocked

While this isn't the first time the Acclaimed member has taken a shot at McMahon, the latest tweet has garnered various reactions from fans.

The AEW star is known for bringing in contemporary topics into his verses, making it more popular. Hence, most fans wanted Caster to rap about the McMahon situation during his entrance before his next match.

Furthermore, several fans were appalled at the blatant disrespect being shown by The Acclaimed member.

As of now, the situation with Vince McMahon is still under investigation. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how this affects the pro wrestling community in the coming weeks.

