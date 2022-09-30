Another AEW star seemingly frustrated with the promotion under Tony Khan's leadership 

AEW star Miro is seemingly unhappy with his position in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Miro's appearances in the company's programming have not been as frequent as he would have liked it to be. The Bulgarian Brute has not wrestled in the weekly shows since Forbidden Door in June this year. His last match was against Ethan Page in a qualifier for the All-Atlantic Championship tournament ahead of the event.

AEW took to Twitter yesterday to celebrate Sammy Guevera's TNT Championship win over Miro, which came this time last year. It was also the latter's first singles loss in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The post on Twitter did not sit well with the former WWE Superstar, and he shared it with a caption of his own.

The 37-year-old was seemingly frustrated with the TV time and the treatment he has been receiving lately.

"You don’t even have the balls to @ me," Miro tweeted.

Disco Inferno believes Miro should have been a part of the AEW Tournament of Champions

Not only the fans, but wrestling veteran Disco Inferno is also of the opinion that Miro should be doing a lot more in AEW.

Tony Khan announced the Tournament of Champions to crown the new world champion after CM Punk was stripped of the title. However, The Redeemer was once again overlooked by TK as he was not a part of the contest.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno opined that pushing Miro and bringing in some new faces to the title seen would have done well for the promotion.

“I found it weird that Miro was not in this tournament, because he’s an absolute credible title contender based strictly on his work. I don’t know I would have done a curveball and like pushed Miro in this you know, and have it just go a completely different way."

Before joining Tony Khan's company, Miro had a 10-year spell in the WWE.

