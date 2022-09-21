"I would have done a curveball" - Disco Inferno believes underutilized star should have been a part of the AEW Tournament of Champions

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno has weighed in with who he thinks should not only have been in the recent AEW "Tournament of Champions" but should have also won the tournament: former TNT Champion Miro.

The "Tournament of Champions" was set up in the wake of CM Punk being forced to vacate the AEW World Championship after All Out, with only the best of the best the company had to offer being allowed to compete.

Former AEW World Champions Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Hangman Page were entered, as well as former TNT Champions Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin, with Bryan Danielson being entered as a former ROH and WWE World Champion.

🏳️‍🌈iCary @LostKrelboyne I think Miro has been booked pretty good in AEW mostly,unlike what wrestling YouTube will tell you

He had a great TNT title run and has only been pinned twice in nearly two years

Still I find it mind boggling he wasn't in the Tournament of Champions

But did AEW omit a credible contender in "The Redeemer?" Speaking on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Disco Inferno believes that Miro would have been the perfect curveball to put in the tournament, as he would have qualified as a former TNT Champion.

“I found it weird that Miro was not in this tournament, because he’s an absolute credible title contender based strictly on his work. I don’t know I would have done a curveball and like pushed Miro in this you know, and have it just go a completely different way." [0:16-0:31]

Disco also admitted that the company could potentially put the belt back on Jon Moxley, but thinks Miro would have done just as well in the same position.

"I guess they’re going back—it’s funny how they’re going back—it looks like they’re going back to [Jon] Moxley, but he just got beat by a guy [Tony Khan] sent home. Moxley cuts good promos, which you kind of need for that spot, but Miro cuts kind of weird decent promos too.” [0:32-0:53]

Konnan believes someone already in the tournament would be perfect as the next AEW World Champion

While Disco Inferno would have liked to have thrown a curveball into the mix, his co-host Konnan thinks that Bryan Danielson is the perfect guy to win the AEW World Championship, even going as far as to state that he would like him to defend the belt against former world champion Kenny Omega.

“Let me just say this, I would put the title on Bryan Danielson. He’s done a lot of favors, he’s their best all around wrestler right now, and I would love to see him against Kenny Omega.” [1:03-1:15]

Bryan Danielson will take on his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Jon Moxley in the final to determine the new champion, having already vanquished Hangman Page and Chris Jericho along the way.

Who do you think will become the AEW World Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

