AEW star seemingly takes shot at Cash Wheeler's arrest, deletes the tweet and apologizes

AEW star and FTR member Cash Wheeler was arrested in recent hours and the news has shocked the wrestling industry. However, fellow wrestler Evil Uno sent out a tweet that seemingly mocked the incident before deleting the tweet. The Dark Order member went on to apologize for the deleted tweet in a follow-up post.

The Orlando Police Department reportedly arrested Cash Wheeler on Friday morning for aggravated assault with a firearm. Moments after news outlets broke this information, Evil Uno tweeted the following:

"Evil Uno would never," he tweeted.

Evil Uno's now-deleted tweet moments after Cash Wheeler's arrest

In a subsequent tweet, the Dark Order member apologized for his previous tweet.

"My apologies. Evil Uno wasn’t aware," he tweeted.

It is entirely possible that the tweet from Evil Uno was co-incidentally sent out during the breaking of Cash Wheeler's arrest news. However, with real-life tensions between the Elite and CM Punk and the Dark Order being close to the Elite, fans on social media have taken this as an opportunity to further the drama within AEW.

Cash Wheeler will be in action at AEW All In

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions. This is their second run with the belts, but their run is in jeopardy as they are set to take on one of their fiercest rivals of all time, The Young Bucks.

The match will take place at All In on August 27, 2023, at Wembley Stadium in London. This will be the third match between the two teams. The AEW EVPs won their first-ever encounter at Full Gear 2020 to dethrone the former RAW Tag Team Champions.

Their second match took place on an episode of Dynamite in 2022 in a match for the ROH and AAA Tag Team Championships. FTR emerged victorious in a fantastic match to settle the scores. The rubber match at All In is one of the most anticipated clashes in modern times, and hopefully, it will live up to its billing.

