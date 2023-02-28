AEW star seemingly takes a shot at CM Punk; likes tweet saying he "assaulted people"

Drama and controversy are not unusual in the world of professional wrestling, and the latest buzz involves a tweet that AEW star Jungle Boy liked. The tweet alleges CM Punk was involved in a backstage altercation and "assaulted people."

The incident allegedly occurred after CM Punk had a verbal altercation with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega at a post-All Out media scrum. Tensions were high between Punk and some members of the All Elite Wrestling roster, and the incident divided opinions within the company.

Mark Henry, an interviewer on Rampage, recently stated that if he were in charge of the company, he would bring CM Punk back, but only if he admitted that "grown men will disagree about things."

AEW star Jungle Boy recently liked a tweet on Twitter that accused Punk of assaulting people rather than just disagreeing.

Regardless of what happened backstage, it's clear that the incident has had a lasting impact on the Tony Khan-led promotion. It's up to management to decide whether or not to bring CM Punk back to the company.

AEW star says Jungle Boy was unhappy when Tony Khan signed former WWE Raw tag team champion

After being released from WWE, FTR (fka The Revival) signed with AEW in 2020, but the signing was reportedly met with disapproval from Jungle Boy Jack Perry.

According to Dax Harwood on his podcast, Perry expressed his concerns about the signing of FTR when they joined All Elite Wrestling.

"When me and Cash came into AEW, there weren’t very many people that were happy to see us there. I’m just being blunt and honest with you. For example, he and I have talked about it, but Jack Perry was not happy to see us because he thought that me and Cash were going to come in and change up his whole style and try to make him someone he’s not," said Dax.

Details of Perry's concerns have not been made clear, but it's clear that the signing of FTR was a divisive issue within the roster.

