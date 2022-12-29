Major AEW star was reportedly unhappy over Tony Khan signing 2-time RAW tag team champions

A major AEW star was reportedly unhappy about a signing Tony Khan made in 2020.

FTR, known as The Revival in WWE, joined Tony Khan's company in 2020 following their release from the sports entertainment behemoth. They were widely regarded as one of the best tag teams in the world and fans were thrilled at the prospect of them facing The Young Bucks in a long-awaited dream match.

However, Jungle Boy Jack Perry was not too pleased with Tony Khan signing the former RAW Tag Team Champions. Dax Harwood revealed on his new podcast that the former Jurassic Express member had his reservations over FTR's signing.

“A ton of guys were worried about that, but you know, that’s human nature. When something is going good, you want it to continue to go good. When me and Cash came into AEW, there weren’t very many people that were happy to see us there. I’m just being blunt and honest with you. For example, he and I have talked about it, but Jack Perry was not happy to see us because he thought that me and Cash were going to come in and change up his whole style and try to make him someone he’s not. It’s not just CM Punk, it’s just when you have harmony in a locker room and things are going well, change is kind of hard for people, so yeah, there were a lot of people worried about it.” (h/t: WrestlingNews.co)

FTR are in the midst of a rough patch in AEW

FTR spent several months as triple champions, holding the ROH, IWGP and AAA Tag Team Championships. At the Final Battle pay-per-view, they lost the ROH Tag Team Championship to the Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar match.

This match was preceded by FTR unsuccessfully challenging The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team Championship in the main event of Dynamite. On the most recent episode of the flagship show, the former NXT Tag Team Champions lost to The Gunn Club.

It looks like Tony Khan's plan is to have them drop all their belts in the coming weeks as FTR's AEW contract approaches expiry in April 2023.

