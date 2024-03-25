AEW star sends an adorable message for Liv Morgan and absent WWE Superstar on her birthday

An AEW star recently celebrated her birthday with Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville. She also shared a heartwarming message for both WWE Superstars.

The name in question is CJ Perry. She was signed to the WWE between 2013 and 2021, performing under the Lana moniker. While the 39-year-old started her run as a ringside manager, she eventually transitioned into an in-ring performer. Perry's current goal is to become one of the greatest managers in professional wrestling.

During her time with the Stamford-based promotion, the former Lana developed some great relationships with fellow talents, and some of the WWE stars were recently present at her birthday celebration.

Perry recently took to Twitter/X and thanked Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville for making her 39th birthday memorable.

"I love you girls so much @SonyaDevilleWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce! Thank you for being here for my birthday," she tweeted.

Morgan is currently active on RAW, but Deville has been on the sidelines due to an injury since July 2023.

CJ Perry wants to follow in the footsteps of WWE personality Paul Heyman

2024 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Paul Heyman is considered one of the most legendary managers in professional wrestling. He has managed top stars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk, guiding them all to championship gold.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, AEW star CJ Perry expressed that she wanted to become one of the greatest managers of all time, just like The Wiseman.

"I want to be the best of all time. I want to be the best wrestling manager of all time. People often want to be managed by Paul Heyman, because he is the best manager of all time right now, right? I want to take that spot. I want people to be like, 'I want CJ Perry to manage me.' I would rather do that than try to become a champion or fight whatever for championships. I want to be the best hustler for those people to be champions and create a legacy and name that way. I just feel like that's my calling." [39:24 - 40:03]

Paul Heyman is the Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns on SmackDown. He is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024, and many wonder which superstar will induct the veteran.

