Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville celebrate former WWE star's birthday

Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville took some time off from their busy lives to celebrate a former WWE Superstar's birthday.

In a post on her Instagram account, Deville was at Morgan's farm in Florida. She came out with a cake to celebrate CJ Perry's 39th birthday. Perry, famously known as Lana in WWE, is currently signed to AEW, although she's inactive on television at the moment.

The trio seems to have enjoyed the special day with some farm animals. Deville and Morgan also prepared some simple party decorations, and alcohol was involved.

"Surprise birthday down the farm," Deville wrote.

Liv Morgan is fresh off a loss to Becky Lynch a couple of weeks ago on WWE RAW. She doesn't have a WrestleMania match yet, but it seems like she'll be in a program with Rhea Ripley very soon.

Sonya Deville remains inactive as she continues to recover from a torn ACL in her left knee. Deville suffered the injury back in August when she was one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Chelsea Green.

Finally, Lana recently made headlines when several news outlets confirmed her separation from her husband Miro, who was more famously known as Rusev in WWE, earlier this month.

Liv Morgan spent time with Lana during her recovery from injury

Liv Morgan missed about six months due to a legitimate shoulder injury and was written off television by Rhea Ripley's brutal attack. Morgan returned at this year's Royal Rumble as the No. 30 entrant.

During her recovery, the former SmackDown Women's Champion spent some time with Lana in her house in Los Angeles. The two seem to be close friends based on their social media posts.

The two were even involved in a storyline when Lana was still with WWE. It was revealed that Morgan was in love with Lana's character and interrupted her wedding with Bobby Lashley. Morgan even teamed up with Rusev to take on Lana and Lashley in one of the most heavily panned stories told by WWE.

Nevertheless, the friendship between Morgan and Lana flourished in real life despite the latter's release.