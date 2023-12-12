[Watch] CJ Perry (fka Lana) spotted hanging out with current WWE Superstar

AEW star CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, posted a hilarious video on her Instagram stories with a popular WWE Superstar. The superstar in question is none other than Liv Morgan.

In a video posted on her Instagram stories, Perry was seen snapping up Liv Morgan as the latter was busy cleaning up the dog poop on the grass. Liv, being her usual hilarious self had some questionable things to say regarding the mess.

Perry, on the other hand was not able to contain herself and seemed to be disgusted with what Morgan was doing. Towards the end of the video, people can hear her saying she needs a moment before cutting the camera off.

The two women have been close friends ever since their time in WWE and it is great to see that bond continue even after they dont work in the same company anymore.

CJ Perry (fka Lana) clicks a photo of MJF and Baron Corbin at a movie premiere

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, was recently given a very big job to do and that was to click a picture of the AEW World Champion MJF and the WWE Superstar Baron Corbin at The Iron Claw movie premiere.

The two stars were posing for the cameras on the red carpet when Perry turned into a photographer and clicked a picture of them. Corbin and MJF are very close friends and the former seemed happy for The Devil as he is set to play a key role in the movie.

The Iron Claw movie is based on the life of the Von Erich brothers who are a popular wrestling family, with MJF playing the role of Lance Von Erich. The movie also stars top Hollywood actor Zac Efron, who is playing the lead role of Kevin Von Erich in what is sure to take the box office by storm.

MJF also caught up with the WWE legend and fellow Hollywood star John Cena at the movie premiere.

